Main power cable of Gakkhar Mandi grid station catches fire

Updated On: Sat, 24 Aug 2024 10:28:27 PKT

GAKHAR MANDI (Dunya News) – Several cities plunged into darkness when 10 feeders tripped as a fire erupted in the main power cable of Gakkhar Mandi grid station on Friday night, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, power supply to Gujranwala, Gakkhar Mandi, Wazirabad, Sohdara, Ahmadnagar, Alipur and their adjoining areas was disrupted, which adversely affected the residents of these cities.

Meanwhile, the Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco) officials said the feeders tripped owing to a fire at the Gakkhar Mandi grid station. They said the power supply to the affected areas would be restored soon.

