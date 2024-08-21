KP CM wants massive crowd in PTI's Islamabad rally

CM Gandapur directs all party leaders to bring as many people as possible to the rally

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur presided over a meeting to discuss arrangements regarding the much-awaited public rally of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) scheduled on Aug 22 in the capital, Islamabad.

The meeting was attended by the members of the national and provincial assemblies. Besides, the KP chief minister met divisional leaders of the party.

CM Gandapur directed all party leaders to bring as many people as possible to the rally, urging them to use face masks along to avoid any untoward incident (a reference to teargas shelling or other government measures). He said the government would hold public rally at Tarnol.

“The time has come to settle score with the government over injustices meted out to us,” he said.

He informed the participants that conveyance for the Insaf Students Federation (ISF) would be arranged by the party while instructing the workers to gather at Swabi at 2pm from where he would lead the caravan to Islamabad.

Besides, a meeting of central leadership of the PTI was held in the KhyberPkahtunkhwa House, Islamabad to review preparations for the upcoming rally. The meeting was attended through the video link by Information Secretary Raoof Hasan and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan.

PTI leader Sheikh Waqas Akram and party lawyers also participated in the meeting.