35 Pakistani pilgrims killed in bus overturns in Iran

Police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies and the injured to hospital.

Wed, 21 Aug 2024 08:44:38 PKT

TEHRAN (Web Desk) - At least 35 people were killed and 20 others were wounded when a bus carrying Pakistani pilgrims met with an accident in Yazd area of Iran in the wee hours of Wednesday.

According to Iranian media, the ill-fated bus overturned and caught fire near Taftan-Dehshir check point.

