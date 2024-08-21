35 Pakistani pilgrims killed in bus overturns in Iran
Pakistan
Police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies and the injured to hospital.
TEHRAN (Web Desk) - At least 35 people were killed and 20 others were wounded when a bus carrying Pakistani pilgrims met with an accident in Yazd area of Iran in the wee hours of Wednesday.
According to Iranian media, the ill-fated bus overturned and caught fire near Taftan-Dehshir check point.
The bus, which had 53 passengers on board, met with the accident near Taftan-Dehshir check point. Police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies and the injured to hospital.
-- The story will be updated soon