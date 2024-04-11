At least ten dead after truck carrying pilgrims falls into ravine in Hub

The pilgrims were going Shah Noorani shrine from Sindh's Thatta

HUB (Dunya News) – At least ten people were killed and nearly two dozens injured after a bus carrying pilgrims fell into a ravine in Hub, the fourth largest city in Balochistan, on Wednesday.

Sources said the pilgrims, who hailed from Sindh’s Thatta, were going to Shah Noorani shrine to pay their respects when their vehicle met the mishap.

Police and locals are making efforts to rescue those who are trapped in the ravine while rescue teams are shifting injured and bodies to hospitals.

Sources said zaireen with critical condition will be shifted to hospitals in Karachi for treatment.

Edhi officials said that 30 ambulances have been sent towards the place of incident.

