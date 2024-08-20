Funeral prayers held for soldiers martyred in Bajaur

Local residents, civilians, senior officers and personnel of Pakistan army attended the funerals

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Funeral prayers were held for the soldiers who embraced martyrdom in foiling the attempt of the terrorists who wanted to enter Pakistan for terror activities.

They embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire with five Khawarij terrorists in Bajaur.

According to ISPR, the funeral prayers were attended by local residents, civilians, and senior officers and personnel of the Pakistan army.

After the funeral prayers, the bodies of the martyrs were sent to their hometowns where they will be laid to rest with full military honours.

The Pakistan Armed Forces remain steadfast in their commitment to safeguarding the nation’s borders and honour the sacrifices made by our soldiers in the ongoing fight against terrorism.

It is pertinent to mention that a fierce exchange of fire occurred between security forces and Khawarij terrorists in Bajaur District, near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border on Monday night.

During the intense confrontation, three soldiers namely Naik Inayat Khan, Lance Naik Umer Hayat, and Sepoy Waqar Khan fought gallantly and embraced Shahadat.