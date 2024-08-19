Five terrorists killed during infiltration attempt at Pak-Afghan border

Three soldiers were also martyred during exchange of fire

RAWALPINDI (Dunay News) – Three soldiers were martyred and five militants were killed during an intense exchange for fire near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Bajaur district.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said a movement of a group of militants, who were trying to infiltrate Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was picked up by the security forces on night between 18 and 19 August.

Own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. Resultantly, five militants were killed, while four others got injured.

However, during intense exchange of fire, three brave sons of soil; Naik Inayat Khan, Lance Naik Umer Hayat and Sepoy Waqar Khan, having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom.

Pakistan has consistently been asking Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border, said the military’s media wing.

Interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by militants for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan, it added.

“Security Forces of Pakistan remain committed to secure its borders and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.”

