Now it's time to go: year's first super blue moon vanishes leaving stargazers in awe

Like the other parts of the world, Pakistan witnessed the first super blue moon on Monday night

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Stargazers and space enthusiasts continued to witness the sparkling first super blue moon of 2024 until dawn appears to eclipse it with the light of sun, with Lahorites who enjoyed the sight of full moon, but not constantly as it played hide-and-seek with them due to clouds in the sky.

It appeared and then disappeared, what a hide-and-seek, says a space enthusiast, taking to her Instagram story, ‘thanks God it was a light rain which removed the clouds to make the moon shine.’

Pakistan witnessed the first super blue moon on Monday night offering a rare opportunity to the stargazers and space enthusiasts to enjoy this celestial treat.

The event had occurred at 11:26pm in Pakistan. The super blue moon left astronomy enthusiasts and photographers in awe who took stunning photographs from across Pakistan.

This blue moon was the first super moon of the year, with three more expected on September 18, October 17, and November 15.

The term “blue moon” refers to the second full moon in a single calendar month, not its colour.

This year’s blue moon is classified as the third full moon in a season of four. The name can be misleading, but it reflects a rare alignment rather than an actual blue hue.

Astronomers clarify that the name “blue moon” can also describe a seasonal occurrence, where it is the third full moon in a season that has four.