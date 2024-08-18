Rift in KP deepens, chief minister removes focal person

MNA Shahid Ahmad appointed new focal person

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has removed his focal person MNA Junaid Akbar Khan.

MNA Junaid was the focal person of the CM for the members of National Assembly elected from KP. The reason for his removal is unknown.

According to a circular from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, MNA Shahid Ahmad Khan has been appointed new focal person for the chief minister.

MNA Shahid, elected from Karak NA-38, will coordinate with MNAs of KP for the provincial government and the CM.

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Minister for Communication and Works Shakeel Ahmed had resigned from his post following differences with the chief minister.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and former minister for communication and works Shakeel Ahmed allegedly traded barbs on Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) parliamentarians' WhatsApp group, which resulted in the resignation of the minister.