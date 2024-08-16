PTI is witnessing downfall in KP, says Daniyal Chaudhry

The PML-N leader hails accountability process in the country

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader, Daniyal Chaudhry asserted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) fall has been started in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He gave response on the resignation of KP Minister for Communication and Works Shakil Ahmed from his post on Thursday following differences with the Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

Talking to the media at Islamabad Press Club, Daniyal Chaudhry alleged that everyone was involved in corruption in KP.

He reiterated that Shakil Ahmed resigned from his office due to corruption in KP Assembly.

PML-N leader berated KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur’s performance in the province, saying there was no example found in the past like CM governance.

He claimed that the accountability institution was closed in the KP province.

Chaudhry stressed that soldiers sacrificed their lives to defend the motherland and martyrs’ families questioned about the action taken after May 9.

He asserted that perpetrators of the May 9 riots incident must be penalised.

Talking about accountability in the Army institution, he hailed the Armed forces institution’s decision to initiate an accountability process.