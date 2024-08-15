Every institution should begin self-accountability process: Tarar

Faiz Hameed and PTI founder were in contact, says Ata Tarar

Updated On: Thu, 15 Aug 2024 20:13:01 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar said that Faiz Hameed and the PTI founder were in contact.

He also lauded that an institution started the process of accountability, which was a good thing. The process of self-accountability should be adopted by every institution, he maintained.

The minister clarified that all those who harm the integrity of the country will be liable to punishment.

Talking to media in Lahore, Information Minister Tarar said that according to the ISPR, three more officers have been arrested after Gen (R) Faiz Hameed.

He said that all the actions of the arrested officers were an attempt to bring instability to the country. Together with the anarchist group, they harmed the country, the minister said. More arrests will be made, the minister thought.

The Information Minister said that messages were being sent from the prison. Imran Khan intended to spread instability in the country, the minister said that a jail officer has also been taken into custody. Accountability of the anarchic group is also necessary, the minister wished.

