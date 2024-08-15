Three ex-army officers taken into custody in Faiz Hameed case: ISPR

An investigation will be conducted against the officers for court martial proceedings

ISPR says the three ex-officers have been found guilty of violating military discipline

They have been fomenting instability in connivance with certain political forces, adds ISPR

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Three retired military officers have been taken into custody in connection with the court martial proceedings against former director general of ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, said the ISPR on Thursday.

An investigation will be conducted against the officers for Field General Court Martial (FGCM) proceedings, the media wing of the army stated.

The three have been found guilty of violating military discipline, the ISPR statement added.

They have been fomenting instability in connivance with certain political forces, the ISPR continued.

The statement added that associates of these officers are also being investigated.

According to sources, two of the retired officers are brigadiers and the third is of the rank of colonel. They have been identified as retired Brig Ghaffar, retired Brig Naeem and retired Col Asim, they maintained.

It may be noted that retired Gen Faiz Hameed was taken into custody for violating military discipline and a Field General Court Martial proceeding has started against him.

