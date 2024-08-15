Islamabad High Court dismisses PTI's request to change rally venue

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has dismissed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) request to change the venue for their rally after the administration assured permission for the event at Tarnol.

The hearing took place with Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb reviewing the petition filed by PTI's Aamir Mughal.

PTI’s lawyer, Shoaib Shaheen, stated that the party had not been granted permission for a rally in the past six months and requested alternative locations such as F-9 Park, Parade Ground, or Peshawar Mor, as the allowed venue could not even accommodate the crowd of 5,000 people.

Justice Aurangzeb clarified that F-9 Park was not a viable option and criticised the idea of using parks for rallies.

The Advocate General assured that permission for the rally at Tarnol would be granted on August 22.

During the proceedings, Justice Aurangzeb noted that the court could not order changes to the rally location, as it was within the administration’s purview.

He advised the petitioner to focus on preparing their speech.

Consequently, the court dismissed PTI’s request following the administration's assurance.