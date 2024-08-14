Mohsin Naqvi calls for national unity on Independence Day

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has urged the entire nation to unite and focus on Pakistan.

In his Independence Day message, Minister Naqvi extended heartfelt congratulations to the citizens, emphasising that freedom was a blessing.

He further expressed gratitude to Allah for the privilege of living in a free homeland.

He highlighted the importance of recognising the value of freedom by understanding the plight of enslaved nations, and stressed that as a nation, we must appreciate and comprehend the significance of our independence.

He noted that millions of Muslims sacrificed their blood to light the flame of freedom.

The Interior Minister paid tribute to the unparalleled sacrifices of those who were martyred during the Pakistan Movement and honoured the supreme sacrifices of martyrs who gave their lives for peace.

Naqvi further remarked that there was no other country as beautiful and resource-rich as Pakistan in the world.

“Unfortunately, as a nation, we have spent 77 years mired in mutual discord, cast divisions, and linguistic and sectarian biases. It is time for the entire nation to come together and think about Pakistan as one,” Naqvi added.

He stated that "If Pakistan exists, so do we all," and called for abandoning egos, prejudices, and divisions to contribute towards making Pakistan a great country.

Minister Naqvi concluded by urging the nation to learn from past mistakes and move towards a bright future by adhering to the principles of faith, unity, and discipline, and to actively participate in the country's development.

He expressed confidence that, with Allah's grace, the nation would overcome every challenge and called on everyone to commit to put aside personal interests and work together for Pakistan's progess.