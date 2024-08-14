KP CM stresses need for unity, responsibility on Independence Day

Pakistan Pakistan KP CM stresses need for unity, responsibility on Independence Day

Says we must work together to serve country and use public funds for benefit of people

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 14 Aug 2024 10:18:20 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur stated that nations progress based on unity and agreement.

Speaking at the Independence Day ceremony in Peshawar, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur extended his congratulations to all Pakistanis on the occassion of Independence Day.

He highlighted that the dream of Pakistan's existence was envisioned by Allama Iqbal, and our ancestors made sacrifices for it.

He emphasised that nations advanced on the foundation of unity and agreement.

"We come to power through the votes of the people, and we must spend public money on the people. We must work together to serve the country and use public funds for the benefit of the people," Gandapur said.

He particularly expressed high hopes from the youth, urging them to lead the country forward.

Ali Amin Gandapur also noted the need to fulfill responsibilities to provide the best facilities to the public.

He urged the youth to work honestly, pointing out that dishonesty and corruption were prevalent in society.

The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa concluded by affirming that Pakistanis were a great nation, and they must play their respective roles to collectively make Pakistan a great country.