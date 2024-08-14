Armed Forces, CJCSC and Service Chiefs extend Independence Day greetings

Pakistan Pakistan Armed Forces, CJCSC and Service Chiefs extend Independence Day greetings

The armed forces payed tribute to those who contributed to Pakistan's struggle.

Follow on Published On: Wed, 14 Aug 2024 10:38:20 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The Armed Forces, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, and Service Chiefs have congratulated the nation on Independence Day.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Service Chiefs stated that this significant occasion served as a reminder of the realisation of Muslims' long-standing dream of a separate homeland.

The armed forces payed tribute to those who contributed to Pakistan's struggle.

The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Service Chiefs reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to defending the country's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and values.



They also assured that the armed forces would uphold the trust placed in them by the nation and were committed to safeguarding the hard-earned freedom with honour and dignity.

The 77th Independence Day was being celebrated with great national enthusiasm across the country today.