Radio Pakistan celebrates 77th anniversary

At the stroke of midnight on Aug 14, 1947, Zahur Azar announced creation of Pakistan

Wed, 14 Aug 2024

LAHORE (Web Desk) – As the nation is marking Independence Day, Radio Pakistan is also observing its 77th birthday on Wednesday.

At the stroke of midnight on Aug 14, 1947, Zahur Azar announced the creation of a separate homeland for Muslims of the subcontinent in English from Lahore. He started by announcing that “This is Radio Pakistan…”

Soon after that, the first Urdu announcement about the creation of Pakistan was made by Mustafa Ali Hamdani.

At the time of creation of Pakistan, Radio Pakistan was named the Pakistan Broadcasting Service. Later, it was designated as Radio Pakistan. On Dec 20, 1972, it was converted into the Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation.

There were three radio stations in Pakistan – Peshawar, Lahore and Dhaka – when the country won freedom.

Now, the Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation, known as Radio Pakistan, has its stations in all provinces, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Radio Pakistan has also started a number of online channels to meet the demand of the listeners on a variety of subjects besides its huge presence on social media platforms.