PM hoists national flag, promises five-year economic plan to bring country back on its feet

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 14 Aug 2024 11:09:58 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif performed the flag hoisting at the Pakistan Monument in the federal capital on Wednesday morning to mark the 77th Independence Day.

He also laid a floral wreath at the National Monument and prayed for the development and progress of Pakistan.

On the occasion, national anthem was played and children, wearing colourful attires and carrying national flags in their hands, also participated in the ceremony.

The ceremony was also attended by Olympic hero Arshad Nadeem and Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gilani.

Later, addressing a function, he wished happy Independence Day to the nation. “We thank Allah for blessing us with freedom,” he added.

He mentioned Arshad Nadeem, who attended the function, that he made the entire country proud by winning the gold medal at Olympics.

Premier Shehbaz said that in 1947, Pakistan’s founders established an Islamic welfare state. Unfortunately, the 77-year journey was not enviable, he stated.

There was a gradual decline in various sectors, including economy, he said and added that “the people are in distress due to inflation and unemployment.”

Exports cannot increase without reduction in electricity bills, he continued.

“In a few days you will get the good news of reduction in electricity prices,” he stated.

“There is a long list of successes and failures,” the premier admitted and raised the hopes of the nation by announcing that he would give a five-year plan for economic progress in his address to the nation in a few days.

He suggested self-accountability and planning as panacea for ills facing the nation.

He said China won freedom two years after Pakistan. “[Once] we were ahead of China but [now] we fall behind [them],” he admitted candidly.

Prime Minister Sharif announced unflinching support for the occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine.

