Hafiz Naeem cautions govt against reneging on promises

Says his party only put off protest and gave time to govt to set its house in order

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Hafiz Naeem on Tuesday cautioned the government against reneging on promises made with the JI at the end of the sit-in, adding that his party had started a countdown.

The JI emir accused the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) of abusing power.

During a press conference at Karachi, the JI emir said the rulers were enjoying all the privileges while depriving the people of even the basic rights and bombarding them with endless taxes on everything.

Rehman blamed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for being unable to collect taxes. He said the FBR instead was involved in corruption, adding that as much as Rs1,299 billions were being embezzled by the officials ever since it was given powers equivalent to those of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

He asked the government to tell the nation about the nitty-gritty of the Pak-Iran Gas Pipeline project.

The JI emir avoided any comment on recent arrest of retired Lt Gen Faiz Hameed’s arrest, citing it as army’s internal matter.

He lambasted the PPP government in Sindh for tampering with the election results in the local government elections held last year.

JI'S SIT-IN ACHIEVES ITS TARGET: HAFIZ NAEEM

A few days earlier, the JI emir told a press conference that they had achieved the targets through historical sit-in staged in Rawalpindi against the exorbitant electricity bills.

He said the JI gave some time to the government to reconsider its policies pertaining to the Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

“We have not called off our sit-in. We just put it on hold for some days and gave time to the government,” the JI emir said.

He urged the government to cut its expenditures in order to avoid JI’s sit-in in future.