Election Amendment Act: Justice Sultan Tanveer recuses from case

Updated On: Tue, 13 Aug 2024 11:34:35 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Justice Sultan Tanveer Ahmed of the Lahore High Court on Tuesday recused himself from hearing the petition filed against the Election Amendment Act, 2024.

Advocate Azhar Siddique appeared before the court on behalf of petitioner Munir Ahmed. The federal government, Election Commission and various political parties have been made parties in the petition.

Justice Ahmad remarked that the petition is related to the interpretation of the Supreme Court's decision.

He made himself unavailable on the principal seat of the High Court and sent the case file to the acting Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court.

The petition contended that the Act sought to nullify the decision of the Supreme Court on reserved seats.

The Election Amendment Act, 2024, cannot be applied retrospectively, contended the petitioner.

The petitioner pleaded that the Election Amendment Act, 2024, be declared unconstitutional and allotment of reserved seats to any party other than the PTI should be restrained till the final decision.