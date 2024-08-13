Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets British counterpart, seeks cooperation to combat illegal immigration

Naqvi congratulates Yvette Cooper on her appointment as the UK Home Secretary

LONDON (Dunya News) – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met his British counterpart, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, during his visit to London.

During the meeting, Minister Naqvi congratulated Cooper on her appointment as the UK Home Secretary and extended his best wishes for her tenure.

The discussions focused on matters of mutual interest, including legal assistance in criminal cases, border management, and addressing illegal immigration.

The dialogue also covered the training of Pakistani police officers in the UK, emphasising the importance of increasing cooperation to combat illegal immigration.

Naqvi highlighted the need for collaborative efforts between developed and developing countries in addressing the challenges of illegal immigration.

Additionally, Naqvi asserted that there should be no tolerance for incitement to violence via social media.

In response, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper emphasised the UK's commitment to valuing its relationship with Pakistan and pledged to continue cooperation across various sectors.

Minister Naqvi also extended an invitation to Cooper to visit Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by Pakistan's High Commissioner to the UK Dr Mohammad Faisal, and senior officials from the British Home Office.