Opposition alliance mulls joint strategy against Shehbaz-led govt

Tue, 13 Aug 2024 13:57:59 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A meeting of the opposition parties was held on Tuesday and pledged to give a tough time to the government.

Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party Chairman Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Barrister Gohar and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan attended the meeting.

Members of the Balochistan National Party-Mengal and the Jamaat-e-Islami also took part in the meeting.

According to sources, terms of reference for joint strategy of the opposition were discussed.

Sources said the participants unanimously agreed that the government was unable to control inflation, lawlessness and economy.

PTI leader Asad Qaiser told reporters that Maulana Fazl was also ready to join forces with the opposition to give a tough time to the government.



