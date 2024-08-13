ICT admin gears up for Independence Day with citywide events

ISLAMABAD (APP) – The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has planned a series of events to celebrate Independence Day in a significant way, with both large and small events throughout the city to ensure widespread participation and enjoyment.

According to the spokesperson of the ICT administration, officials were working to ensure a memorable and well-coordinated celebration, emphasising the spirit of freedom and unity.



A special focus was being given to F9 Park, where a major event was being organised for the citizens.

The Chief Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic recently visited the park to review the preparations. District officials were closely monitoring the arrangements to ensure everything goes smoothly.

During their visit, they received a detailed briefing from the concerned staff about the planned events and decorations.

Meanwhile, preparations for August 14 were also discussed in a meeting chaired by the DC Islamabad. Key officials, including the SSP Traffic, SP Dolphin, and all Deputy and Assistant Commissioners, attended the meeting to review the progress and finalise plans for the celebrations.

They decided to decorate and light up various buildings across the city. National flags will be hoisted along key roads, and arrangements for August 13, the night before Independence Day, were thoroughly reviewed.

The DC Islamabad has called on building owners to decorate high-rise buildings across the city, emphasising the importance of a unified and festive appearance.



He also warned that those engaging in unruly behavior, such as playing drums and whistles in an uncontrolled manner, will face action.

Similarly, a joint strategy with the traffic police was being finalised to maintain order during the celebrations, as confirmed by DC Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon.

As preparations continue, public and private buildings across the city were being adorned with colourful lights. These decorations were intended to enhance the city’s beauty, especially at night when the green and white lights will illuminate the skyline.

The DC urged all building owners to contribute to this effort by ensuring their properties are well-lit and decorated.

Memon expressed the administration’s commitment to making this year’s Independence Day celebration one to remember. The district administration’s efforts were focused on bringing the community together to celebrate the nation’s freedom in a meaningful and unified manner.