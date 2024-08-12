KP CM is committed to development of province, says Barrister Saif

Blames PML-N government for only being interested in transfers of the policemen and revenue officers

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Advisor Barrister Saif said on Monday that the KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur had spread a network of development schemes in the province.

He said that the CM had launched free education cards. He also praised the CM for aiming to provide solar energy to 100,000 households, adding that people were getting free treatment in KP while Punjab and Federal Governments were busy in making tiktok videos.

He blamed the PML-N government for only being interested in transfers of the policemen and revenue officers.

“The patients are suffering in the hospitals of Lahore. People are committing suicides whereas the mandate thieves are trying to become coaches of the javelin throw,” he concluded.

