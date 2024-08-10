PM Shehbaz to welcome javelin ace Arshad Nadeem at Lahore airport

PPP workers also instructed to greet the player at the airport

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will receive the star athlete Arshad Nadeem, who smashed the Olympic record twice in the javelin throw final at Paris Olympics 2024 to clinch gold, at Lahore airport.

Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Development Programme Rana Mashood Ahmed Khan disclosed it in a telephonic conversation to Nadeem, who is now on way to Pakistan from Paris.

Khan said the prime minister will himself welcome the national hero Arshad Nadeem at the Allama Iqbal International Airport tonight.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has instructed the party workers to greet Arshad Nadeem with great enthusiasm at the airport.

Arshad Nadeem’s Arrival Schedule



Gold medallist Arshad Nadeem will arrive in Lahore via Istanbul at 1am on Saturday night. South Asian Athletics Chairman Mohammad Akram Sahi will accompany the star on his return.

Akram Sahi mentioned that Arshad Nadeem had brought great joy to the nation, and his reception would be historic.

On his return, Arshad Nadeem would receive an unprecedented welcome, and his coach, Salman Butt, would also arrive with him.

Arshad Nadeem's Olympic Record



Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem shattered the Olympic record with a humongous 92.97m throw in Javelin final to win the Gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday.

Arshad Nadeem now becomes the first individual Olympic gold medallist from Pakistan. Arshad Nadeem broke the previous Olympic record of 90.57 - set in 2008 Beijing Olympics by Norway's Andreas Thorkildsen.

Neeraj Chopra came up with a season best throw of 89.45m to clinch silver. Grenada's Anderson Peters fetched the bronze medal with a throw of 88.54m.

Arshad Nadeem breached the 90-metre mark twice. One was 92.97m (second attempt) and the other was 91.79m (sixth and last attempt).

