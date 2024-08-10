Pakistan set to embrace Olympic hero Arshad Nadeem today

Gold medallist Arshad Nadeem will arrive in Lahore via Istanbul at 1am on Saturday night

South Asian Athletics Chairman Mohammad Akram Sahi will accompany Arshad Nadeem to Lahore

Arshad Nadeem shattered Olympic record with a humongous 92.97m throw in javelin final to win gold medal

India's Neeraj Chopra came up with a season best throw of 89.45m to clinch silver

FRANCE (Web Desk) – The schedule for Arshad Nadeem’s return to Pakistan, following his historic performance at the Paris Olympics, has been released.

According to media reports, gold medallist Arshad Nadeem will arrive in Lahore via Istanbul at 1am on Saturday night.

South Asian Athletics Chairman Mohammad Akram Sahi will accompany the star on his return.

Akram Sahi mentioned that Arshad Nadeem had brought great joy to the nation, and his reception would be historic.

On his return, Arshad Nadeem would receive an unprecedented welcome, and his coach, Salman Butt, would also arrive with him.

Preparations for reception are underway by the Athletics Federation of Pakistan.

The Punjab Sports Board is also busy preparing for the national hero's welcome.

At the Paris Olympics 2024, Pakistan's javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem not only secured a gold medal with a throw of 92.97 meters but also set a new Olympic record.

This marked the first time in Pakistan's history that an athlete had won an individual gold medal at the Olympic Games.

