Prime Minister condemns Israeli attack on school

International community, United Nations, should take notice to stop brutality

Sat, 10 Aug 2024 17:34:11 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the latest Israeli attack on the school campus in Palestine.

The Prime Minister prayed for the martyrs and expressed his condolences to the families. He said that Israel crossed all limits of its brutality. The attack on the school is an open aggression and there is no precedent of this in history, the PM bemoaned.

PM Sharif said that the international community, including the United Nations, should take notice to stop the brutality of Israel.

Shehbaz Sharif further said that Israel should be severely punished for this brutality. He demanded that the decision of the International Court of Justice against Israel be implemented.

The PM asserted that Pakistan will continue to provide moral and diplomatic support to its Palestinian brothers and sisters on all fronts.