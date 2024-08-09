JI, govt reach agreement as taskforce formed to resolve issues

Liaquat Baloch says the aim of the taskforce is to review IPPs contracts, give relief to the masses

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The fifth round of negotiations between the government and the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) concluded on Thursday as both sides reached an agreement with respect to reducing power tariff, reviewing IPPs contracts, and cutting taxes imposed on salaried class.

Talking to journalists, JI Naib emir Liaquat Baloch said, “An empowered taskforce has been set up which will complete its work in a month and submit its report to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“The formation of the taskforce aims at auditing IPPs contracts and giving relief to the masses from exorbitant power bills.

“The sit-in staged by JI on July 26 has created a history as the government set up a taskforce to meet the JI’s demands.”

Liaquat Baloch appreciated the participants of the sit-in for maintain discipline.

You have written a new chapter through this sit-in. Despite the obstacles, the party workers participated in the protest, and some of our workers were even arrested,” Baloch said.

The government has also agreed on the ToRs of the taskforce, which include selecting experts from the public-private sector, involving the Wapda chairman and auditor general, and hiring a private firm and chartered accountants to examine the IPPs matters, Baloch said.

All matters have been finalised with the government and the government would ensure implementation of the agreement that was signed by Tarar and Naqvi, he said.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said the government has promised to provide relief to the public, and electricity prices would be seen decreasing soon.

JI emir Naeem-ur-Rehman said the government representatives have made an agreement in front of the entire nation and the party was confident that the government would implement the agreement.

The government delegation was led by Information Minister Attaullah Tarar accompanied by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

