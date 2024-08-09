IHC to hear petition for recovery of Azhar Mashwani's missing brothers
Pakistan
Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb will hear the petition on Friday
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A petition seeking the recovery of Azhar Mashwani's two missing brothers has been scheduled for hearing in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).
Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb will hear the petition on Friday.
The petition requests the recovery of Prof Mazharul Hassan and Prof Zahoorul Hassan.
The petition was filed in the Islamabad High Court by the missing individuals' father through Advocate Shoaib Shaheen and Advocate Azhar Siddique.