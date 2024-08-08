Justice Mansoor advocates interpretation of law in light of Islamic principles

He asserted the need to highlight the insights and wisdom provided by Sharia in legal decisions.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Supreme Court Justice Mansoor Ali Shah has stated that the interpretation of law should be conducted in the context of Islamic principles.

Speaking at a ceremony at the Judicial Academy, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah said that the Quran and Sunnah offer eternal peace and guidance for humanity.

He asserted the need to highlight the insights and wisdom provided by Sharia in legal decisions and laws.

Justice Shah also noted that Islam should be articulated in accordance with the demands of the modern era.

He pointed out that Quranic and Sunnah directives on environmental issues would soon have a significant impact on people's minds.