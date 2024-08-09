CM Maryam sacks Mianwali DPO over increase in crime rate

The chief minister directed to take action against the officials during Mianwali visit

MIANWALI (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Thursday took stern action over increasing crime rate in Mianwali and removed District Police Officer (DPO) Matiullah from his office.

DPO has been directed to report to Central Police Office (CPO).

The chief minister directed to take action against the officials during her Mianwali visit on Thursday.

She also directed to eradicate corruption from the jails and ordered strict action against the corrupt elements.

During her visit to Mianwali, chief minister announced to establish a lab for the health patient.

Moreover, CM Maryam Nawaz also announced to convert the tubewells on solar energy for the people of Mianwali.

Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Chief Secretary, RPO and PML-N ticket holders from Mianwali were also present on the occasion.

Maryam Nawaz said that the government will provide solar panels to the people in order to give them relief from exorbitant electricity bills.

She added that the government is giving 90 percent free medicines to the people of Punjab.

She was also briefed over the clinic-on-wheel and field hospital projects.