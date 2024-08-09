Two die as truck runs over car, motorcycle in Karachi

The dead bodies and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital

Fri, 09 Aug 2024 00:19:08 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Two people have died while five including a woman injured as a speeding truck runs over a car and motorcycle near Defence Mor.

Rescue sources said one on the deceased was identified as 34-year-old Owais while the other was not identified.

The injured were identified as 55-year-old Asghar, 30-year-old Amn, 30-year-old Haider, 40-year-old Adil and 22-year-old Israr.

The police said the truck driver who hit the car and motorcycle was able to flee the spot.

