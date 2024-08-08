US requests information from Pakistan on Asif Merchant for alleged murder plot

Pakistan Pakistan US requests information from Pakistan on Asif Merchant for alleged murder plot

According to sources, Asif Merchant had requested $5,000 from Pakistan to be given to a US hitman.

Follow on Published On: Thu, 08 Aug 2024 21:54:40 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The United States has formally requested information from Pakistan regarding Pakistani citizen Asif Merchant, who was arrested on charges of plotting a murder on American soil.

According to sources, Asif Merchant had requested $5,000 from Pakistan to be given to a US hitman.

US intelligence has asked for details on the transfer of this money to New York, foreign travels, and Pakistani connections related to the case.

Sources indicate that Asif Merchant had requested $5,000 from his uncle in Karachi.

He has made at least 15 trips to Iran, Iraq, and Yemen between 2015 and 2024, and has also visited the US in 2013 and 2017.

Details of four Pakistani mobile numbers and one international number used by Asif Merchant have been obtained. Records of three vehicles and one motorcycle registered in Karachi under his name have also been found, with further investigations going on.

Meanwhile, local authorities have also begun their own investigations into Asif Merchant.

To date, no criminal record has been found in Karachi, nor has there been any evidence of his involvement in any crime within Pakistan. Other investigative agencies were also gathering information on this matter.