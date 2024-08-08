COAS Asim Munir resolves to block attempts of creating chaos in Pakistan

Army chief says spreading mischief on earth is the mother of all sins

Gen Munir says we do not consider those who shun Shariat and constitution Pakistanis

Urges Afghans to not oppose their neighbour and a long-standing friend for the sake of outlaws

COAS says people should hold peaceful protests but refrain from fomenting chaos

Updated On: Thu, 08 Aug 2024 17:56:03 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir reiterates his resolve to curb the attempts of creating chaos in the country, saying no power can harm Pakistan.

The army chief expressed the sentiment while addressing the 'Ulema and Mashaikh Conference' in Islamabad on Thursday. “If anyone attempts to create chaos in Pakistan, we will stand against them,” he said.

The COAS said the greatest sin in the eyes of Allah is "fasad-fil-arz" (spreading mischief on earth), adding that Pakistan is striving to end this menace.

“Those who do not follow Shariat and the constitution, we do not consider them Pakistanis,” he said.

Gen Munir also highlighted that Pakistan had hosted millions of Afghans for over 40 years.

“We advise them not to oppose their neighbour, a brotherly Islamic country, and a long-standing friend for the sake of the Khawarij (outlaws).”

He also acknowledged the sacrifices rendered by the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saying: “In the war against terrorism, our Pashtun brothers and the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa made great sacrifices, and we stand with them while appreciating their efforts”.

COAS Munir said people should hold peaceful protests but refrain from fomenting chaos.

As for extremism, the army chief said: “Allah's command is that there is no compulsion in religion”.

As for the honour of the Prophet (Peace be upon him), the army chief said: "No one can dare disrespect the dignity of the Holy Prophet (PBUH)."

Criminals and smuggling mafias were supporting terrorism, he said, adding that chaos was being spread through social media.

He said Pakistan was more important than our lives.

“If you want to understand the importance of the state, look at (the plight of) Iraq, Syria, and Libya”.

He requested scholars and religious leaders to promote patience, steadfastness and unity, instead of extremism or division.

The army chief stated that the scholars should bring moderation back to society and negate "fasad fil-arz."

“Western civilisation and lifestyle are not our ideals and we should take pride in our own civilisation,” he stressed.

Those who had claimed that they had sunk the two-nation theory in the Bay of Bengal, where are they now? he asked.

“Kashmir is an unfinished agenda of the partition of the subcontinent,” he said.

While talking about the situation in Palestine and Gaza, he lamented over the atrocities in the region. He said, “We should learn from Palestine and protect ourselves to strengthen Pakistan”.

