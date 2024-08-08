FIA initiates investigation against nine PWD officers

Abolition of PWD was approved by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) started a probe against nine senior officers including the Public Works Department (PWD) on charges of corruption and abuse of power.

According to the sources, an inquiry was also started against Chief Engineer Zaheer Ahmed Warraich, Executive Engineer Hayat Murtaza, Executive Engineer Zaheeruddin Babar, and Chief Engineer Anwar ul Haq. It is also said that inquiries have also been opened against four Assistant XENs.

The abolition of Pak PWD was approved in the federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif last month.