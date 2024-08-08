Imam of Masjid-e-Nabwi arrives in Islamabad on seven-day visit

Pakistan Pakistan Imam of Masjid-e-Nabwi arrives in Islamabad on seven-day visit

The Imam was welcomed by Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Chaudhry Salik Hussain

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 08 Aug 2024 17:24:55 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Imam of Masjid-e-Nabwi Dr Salah bin Muhammad al-Budair arrived in Islamabad on a seven-day goodwill visit on Thursday.

The prayer leader was welcomed by Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Saeed Al-Malki, and Secretary of Religious Affairs Zulfiqar Haider.

During his stay, he is scheduled to meet President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Senate chairman, the National Assembly speaker and other key leaders.

Dr al-Budair will also meet Pakistani clerics and lead Friday prayers at Faisal Mosque.

Additionally, he will visit Lahore where he will meet Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, and tour the Islamic Center.