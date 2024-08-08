Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi's physical remand extended in Toshakhana reference

The hearing was held at Adiala Jail

Updated On: Thu, 08 Aug 2024 17:07:46 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The physical remand of PTI founder Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi was extended in new Toshakhana reference.

According to details, the physical remand of both the suspects was extended for 11 days.

Earlier, the hearing was held at Adiala Jail and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) submitted the record of its investigation conducted so far.

An Accountability Court judge Nasir Javed Rana conducted the hearing.

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were arrested in a NAB Toshakhana reference, hours after their acquittal in the illegal marriage case last month.

According to the NAB inquiry report, the PTI founder is accused of taking and selling seven precious watches which include Rolex, diamonds, and gold watches. The gifts were sold without taking ownership as per the law.

Imran Khan and his wife were arrested for not cooperating in the inquiry.