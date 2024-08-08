ATC seeks record of May 9 cases against Yasmin Rashid, others

Yasmin Rashid and other accused PTI leaders have filed bail pleas in various cases on May 9 incident

LAHORE (Dunya News) – An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday sought record of cases against PTI leaders Yasmin Rashid, Umar Sarfraz Cheema, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and others.

ATC judge Khalid Arshad heard post arrest bail pleas of Yasmin Rashid, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Umar Sarfraz and others.

However, the prosecution has sought time for presenting the cases’ records before the court.

The court accepting the prosecution’s request, ordered to present the record on the next hearing on Sept 5.

Yasmin Rashid and other accused PTI leaders have filed bail pleas in various cases including May 9 incidents.

