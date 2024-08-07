Election Commission to challenge Supreme Court's reserved seats decision

Election Commission will file the review petition today.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Election Commission has decided to file a review petition regarding the Supreme Court's decision on reserved seats.

It is noteworthy that last month, a 13-member full court bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa delivered a verdict on a petition related to reserved seats from the Sunni Ittehad Council.

Justices Aminuddin Khan and Naeem Afghan had dissented from the majority decision.

The Supreme Court had annulled the decisions of the Peshawar High Court and the Election Commission, ordering that the reserved seats be allocated to PTI.