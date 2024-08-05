India can't violate Kashmiris' rights by abrogating constitution: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan Pakistan India can't violate Kashmiris' rights by abrogating constitution: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will always support Kashmir cause in all global forums

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 05 Aug 2024 11:19:31 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar reiterated India couldn’t violate Kashmiris rights by abrogating the constitution.

Addressing the rally, in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal at Constitution Avenue in Islamabad to register protest against Indian government's illegal action of August 5, 2019, revoking the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIJOK).

Ishaq Dar stressed India could not succeed in its nefarious plans by abrogating Article 370 and 35-A of its constitution aimed at changing the demography of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the incumbent government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was fighting the case of the people of Kashmir at all international forums including the United Nations, Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

He announced that OIC has appointed a representative on Islamophobia.

“We raised the issue of Gaza and Kashmir in a global forum and championed the cause. The actions taken by the Indian government five years ago was an open violation of the United Nations resolutions, the UN Charter and its constitution,” he highlighted.

Foreign minister insisted India should allow foreign observers to assess the atrocities being perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces in Kashmir, if India considered itself champion of democracy.”

Ishaq Dar said Pakistan will continue to extend its strong political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiri people tillrealisation of their inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

He said India cannot suppress the freedom movement of Kashmiris and should announce holding a plebiscite.

He stressed that Kashmiris have strong geographical and religious ties with Pakistan. Kashmir was a jugular vein of Pakistan and it will become part of Pakistan.

Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Engineer Amir Muqam insisted that the Kashmiris were not alone in their struggle but the people of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir were standing by them.

He stated that India changed the demographic and special status of Kashmir on August 5, 2019 by making Muslims majority a minority.