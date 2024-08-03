Pakistan backs Iran's call for unusual OIC meeting after Haniyeh's death

Ishaq Dar had a telephonic conversation with Iranian Interim Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar had a telephonic conversation with Iranian interim Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, the telephone conversation took place on Saturday between the foreign ministers of Pakistan and Iran.

Ishaq Dar and Ali Bagheri discussed the background of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh's martyrdom in Tehran.

The spokesperson stated that the ministers also talked about the developments following Haniyeh's death.

They agreed to continue supporting the legitimate rights of Palestinians, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, the spokesperson said.

“Ministers agreed to further strengthen and enhance bilateral relations,” said the foreign office spokesperson.

The spokesperson stated that the Iranian foreign minister requested Ishaq Dar to participate in the unusual meeting of the OIC called at the level of foreign ministers.

Ishaq Dar accepting the request said Pakistan would actively participate in the meeting.