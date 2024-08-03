Not aware of cancellation of Sher Afzal's party membership, will reverse notification: Gohar

Gohar had issued a response to the notification of cancellation of the party membership of Marwat

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar had issued a response to the notification of cancellation of the party membership of Sher Afzal Marwat.

Barrister Gohar said that he was not aware of the cancellation of party membership of Sher Afzal Marwat.

I will meet the founder of PTI and will put the whole situation before Imran Khan, Gohar said.

Barrister Gohar Ali said that he did not know who had issued instructions and who was taking decisions.

"It had not been brought to my knowledge that founder PTI had issued such instructions," Gohar added.

He said the membership of Sher Afzal Marwat was terminated without any committee who would call him for a response.

“I will meet Imran Khan today and reverse this notification, Sher Afzal Marwat was a member of our party and was loyal to Imran Khan,” Gohar said.

While terminating Sher Afzal Marwat's primary party membership, PTI had also demanded him to resign from the membership of the National Assembly.

PTI Additional General Secretary Firdous Shamim Naqvi had issued a notification saying that PTI had decided to terminate the basic party membership of Sher Afzal Marwat for serious violations.

This notification of termination of membership was also shared by the PTI from the official account, while the core committee members also confirmed the cancellation of membership of Sher Afzal Marwat.

In the core committee meeting, it was decided to expel Sher Afzal Marwat.