IHC orders govt to produce Shahbaz Gill's brother till Aug 6

Pakistan Pakistan IHC orders govt to produce Shahbaz Gill's brother till Aug 6

Justice Aurangzeb heard the petition for the recovery of Shahbaz Gill's brother Ghulam Shabbir

Follow on Published On: Fri, 02 Aug 2024 13:37:46 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad High Court has ordered the authorities concerned to recover the missing brother of Shehbaz Gill by Aug 6 and present him in court.

Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb heard the petition for the recovery of Shahbaz Gill's brother Ghulam Shabbir.

Justice Aurangzeb ordered to place today's court order in front of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and that the kidnapped brother of Shehbaz Gill should be recovered and presented in court by Aug 6.

The court directed the registrar office of the high court to ensure that the court order was conveyed to the principal secretary of the prime minister.

Justice Aurangzeb remarked: “A hazardous situation arises when the institutions say they do not know where the person is.”

The petitioner's lawyer said Shehbaz Gill uploaded vlogs in support of PTI founder Imran Khan.

“Shehbaz Gill has been told by agencies that they have his brother in their custody. Shehbaz Gill was also told to stop making vlogs in favour of Imran Khan,” the lawyer said.

Justice Aurangzeb remarked the Ministry of Defence had the courage to go into these matters.

“Now if we give a strict order, then action against judges will start,” he said.

The court said the application was filed 10 days ago and what had the government done so far?

“The order that I will make today should be placed before the prime minister. It is useless to say to the IG or what can even a minister do. They are defaming the country,” Justice Aurangzeb remarked.

State counsel Abdul Rahman said that according to the reports of the agencies, the hostage was not in their custody.

The deputy attorney general said the ISI had reported that the hostage was not with them whereas the MI had asked for some time.

Justice Aurangzeb said the home secretary should also be informed about Friday’s court proceedings.

The court, speaking to the representative of the Ministry of Interior, said: “Tell Khurram Agha to look into this case seriously.”

“The hostage will come out after giving a guarantee, but what are you doing with the country? And if details of my assets are required, I will also provide them.”

Later, the court adjourned the hearing of the case till Aug 6.