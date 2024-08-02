PECA case: Court orders release of PTI media coordinator Ahmad Janjua

Pakistan Pakistan PECA case: Court orders release of PTI media coordinator Ahmad Janjua

Deputy Magistrate Abbas Shah accepted bail against fifty thousand surety bonds.

Follow on Published On: Fri, 02 Aug 2024 12:59:46 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Islamabad’s district and session court has ordered the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) international media coordinator Ahmad Waqas Janjua by accepting his post-arrest bail.

Deputy Magistrate Abbas Shah heard the bail application of Ahmad Janjua against a case registered under Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

The court ordered the immediate release of PTI Media coordinator Ahmad Janjua against fifty thousand surety bonds.

It is pertinent to note that Ahmad Janjua was sent to jail on judicial remand under PECA case a few days ago.

It is worth noting that Islamabad police arrested PTI media coordinator Ahmad by raiding the PTI secretariat.

The Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) apprehended information secretary Raoof Hassan for his alleged involvement in ant-stated propaganda.

Also read: PTI media coordinator Ahmad Janjua sent to jail on judicial remand