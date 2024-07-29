PTI media coordinator Ahmad Janjua sent to jail on judicial remand

ATC rejected the physical remand request

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Islamabad’s anti-terrorism court (ATC) has sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) international media coordinator Ahmad Waqas Janjua to jail on judicial remand rejecting physical remand request.

Ahmad Janjua was presented before ATC’s judge Tahir Abbas Sipra in an arms recovery case at the end of a seven day physical remand.

Ahmad Janjua’s lawyers Iman Mazari and Hadi Chatta also appeared before the court.

Iman Mazari informed the court that his client was abducted on July 20 at 4 am.

She added that the case was fixed in the Islamabad High Court but the case wasn’t mentioned there and later on his client’s seven day physical remand was taken.

Hadi Chatta Advocate stated that the court was misguided as physical remand was taken when the case was proceeding in the high court. He added that an FIR was registered against his client after two days of his abduction.

Advocate contended that he was accused of instigation on social media but he was booked in terrorism charges.

The court inquired about the recovery and arrest of any accused in the seven day remand.

The court sent Ahmad Waqas Janjua to jail on judicial remand by rejecting a physical remand request on unsatisfactory arguments.