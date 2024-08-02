PTI's claims of forming govt are hollow, unwarranted: Khawaja Asif

Blames PTI for bringing back terrorists

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Friday ruled out any possibility for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold the reins of government anytime soon.

Taking a jibe at PTI founder Imran Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan, the minister said that Khan’s sister's tone and tenor in her recent press talk was directed at requests to the establishments for talks, adding that no one would talk to them until they were taken to justice for orchestrating May 9 violence.

“Imran Khan was denying his involvement in May 9 incidents earlier, but finally he took the responsibility of the events. PM Shehbaz had also extended an olive branch to the PTI in the National Assembly. All problems can be solved through dialogue between political parties,” he added.

He lambasted Khan for not being able to bring any change in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, insisting that the PTI brought back terrorists instead of establishing universities in the KP.

He blasted Khan for not regarding any relation and held him responsible for fomenting chaos for serving himself only.

