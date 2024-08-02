JI not to join PTI-led opposition grand alliance, says Hafiz Naeem

Hafiz Naeem announced that the JI would take stand with the opposition on some common grounds

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman on Thursday announced that the party will not to be a part of the PTI-led opposition grand alliance.

The Emir elaborated that the JI will take stand with the opposition on some common grounds. The Jamaat leadership would meet with the opposition parties' leaders but would not be a part of any alliance, he added.

He said the parties in the alliances make compromises on certain issues.

Regarding the JI sitin protest against power tariff hike, he said “the government thought we would quit in a day or two. But we want to tell them that we are here till our demands are met.”

PTI Presser

Earlier in the day, Asad Qaiser and Umar Ayub of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) talked to the media after a meeting with former prime minister Imran Khan in Adiala Jail.

Asad announced formation of a grand alliance of the opposition parties to oust the PML-N government.

Former National Assembly speaker and senior PTI leader Asad said that the grand alliance would be made during the next two weeks.

“We’ll consult all the political parties of the opposition to form the grand alliance,” he added.

This country would be run according to the law and constitution, he said.