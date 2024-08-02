Punjab CM Maryam grieves over loss of lives due to rains

CM directs authorities to provide best medical facilities to the people injured due to heavy rain

LAHORWE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Friday expressed grief over the loss of lives caused by downpour in Punjab.

She expressed sympathy with the bereaved families of those who were killed by electrocution and roof collapse incidents while assuring the families of full support during this predicament.

She also directed the authorities to provide best medical facilities to the people injured due to heavy rains and deluge.

It must be noted that at least five people including a minor girl were killed in rain-related incidents.

