ECP declares 93 MPs as PTI members in light of SC verdict on reserved seats

Updated On: Mon, 29 Jul 2024 20:22:17 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday declared 93 more MPs hailing from Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies as PTI members in light of the Supreme Court verdict on reserved seats.

According to a notification issued by the ECP, 29 MPAs of Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) from Punjab Assembly and 58 from KP assembly have been declared as PTI members.

Moreover, six MPs from Sindh Assembly have also been declared as PTI members.

Earlier, the ECP had issued a notification recognising 39 MNAs as members of PTI.

The Supreme Court had overturned the Peshawar High Court's verdict of depriving the PTI of reserved seats of non-Muslim and women candidates in assemblies.

The apex court, in its majority 8-5 decision, announced that the conduct of the Election Commission regarding reserved seats was 'unconstitutional', adding that the PTI would remain intact as a political party even without being assigned an election symbol.

The verdict was authored by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah.