ECP notifies 39 MNAs as PTI members on the heels of Supreme Court verdict

41 independents would have to file statements before ECP, says order

Updated On: Thu, 25 Jul 2024 19:09:17 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued a notification recognizing 39 members of the National Assembly (MNAs) as members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on reserved seats.

The Commission started implementing the decision of the Supreme Court regarding the seats. The ECP also released the notification on the website of these MNAs who submitted the PTI affiliation certificates in the nomination papers.

According to the commission, notification of 39 members of PTI has been issued under the decision of the Supreme Court announced on 12 July. Earlier, in the ECP meeting, it was decided to upload the notification of 39 PTI members on the website.

It is to be noted that before the Supreme Court decision, a good number of the PTI members were declared as independents.

Despite the split, the majority of the judges declared the PTI a parliamentary party.

The judgement explained that 39 out of the 80, shown by the ECP as PTI candidates, belonged to the PTI. 41 independents would have to file statements before the commission within 15 days, the order declared.

In the notification, Shandana Gulzar, Sher Ali Arbab, Asif Khan, Syed Shah Ahad Ali Shah, Shahid Khan, Naseem Ali Shah, Sher Afzal Marwat, Osama Ahmed, Shafqat Abbas, Ali Afzal Sahi, Rai Hyder Ali Khan and Nisar Ahmed were declared PTI candidates.

Also, Mehboob Shah, Junaid Akbar, Ali Khan Jadoon, Asad Qaiser, Shahram Khan, Mujahid Ali, Anwar Taj, Fazal Mehmood Khan, Arbab Ameer Ayub have been declared as successful candidates of PTI.

Moreover, according to the Election Commission notification, Rana Atif, Changaiz Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Ali Sarfaraz, Khurram Shehzad Virk, Latif Khosa, Rai Hassan Nawaz Khan, Aamir Dogar, Zain Qureshi, Rana Muhammad Faraz Noon, Mumtaz Mustafa, Shabbir Ali Qureshi, Anbar Majeed, Awais Haider and Zartaj Gul have also been declared successful candidates of the PTI.

The Supreme Court gave a reserved decision on the application of the Sunni Ittehad Council regarding the reserved seats, nullifying the decision of the Election Commission and the Peshawar High Court. The top court had ordered that the reserved seats be given to the PTI.