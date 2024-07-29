K-2 mission: Pakistan Army rescued six climbers successfully

Pakistan Pakistan K-2 mission: Pakistan Army rescued six climbers successfully

Climbers faced high altitude sickness at the K-2 base camp

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 29 Jul 2024 13:21:16 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Pakistan Army has rescued the six foreign climbers scaling K-2.

Pakistan Army has rescued six climbers belonging from America, Chile, Macedonia and Nepal through helicopter.

Climbers were present in K-2 base camp to scale K-2 Mountain.

Climbers suffered from high altitude sickness in K-2 base camp during campaigning.

Climbers contacted the Pakistan Army for rescuing them and the Pakistan Army responded swiftly.

The Pakistan Army rescued climbers and shifted them to Skardu hospital.

Climbers paid gratitude to the Pakistan Army for rescuing them.